Lee signs Order creating state Nuclear Energy Advisory Council

Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 101 , creating the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, which will “seek to build upon the state’s legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee,” according to a press release.

“Tennessee is ready-made to lead America’s energy independence and drive continued economic growth with safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy for the future,” said Gov. Lee. “Today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the number one state for nuclear energy companies to invest and thrive, bringing greater opportunity and quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Prior to signing Executive Order 101 in Knoxville, Gov. Lee joined industry leaders at the annual Nuclear Energy Assembly in Washington, D.C. to highlight Tennessee’s leading role in the future of American energy.

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders.

The advisory council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:

· Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee

· Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector

· Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources

· Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

This year, Gov. Lee partnered with the Tennessee General Assembly to create a $50 million Nuclear Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. The fund, proposed by Gov. Lee at his 2023 State of the State address in February, will establish a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem built for the future of Tennessee by providing grants and assistance to support nuclear power-related businesses that choose to relocate or grow in the state.