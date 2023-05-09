Lee calls for special legislative session dealing with ‘public safety and…Constitutional rights’

Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on August 21st to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights” in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting in April.

Last month, Governor Lee proposed legislation to create a temporary mental health risk protection order, an expansion of existing state code that would allow law enforcement to block certain individuals from legally possessing firearms for a temporary period, if they’re found to have threatened substantial harm to themselves or others. At the time, Lee said he tried to strike a balance between keeping guns out of the hands of “dangerous” individuals and respecting and maintaining the rights of Tennesseans under the Second Amendment as well as with providing due process under the law. The proposal would also make it a crime to falsely report someone as a threat.

Lee urged asked lawmakers to pass the proposal before adjourning for the year, urging them to set aside “politics and personal pride…to do the right thing.”

Lawmakers did not take up the proposal before the end of the legislative session, leading to Monday’s call for the special session.

The House Republican Caucus released a statement following Lee’s proposal indicating that “any red flag law is a non-starter for House Republicans.”

House Democrats released a statement of their own, calling the governor’s proposal “watered down.”

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee in his announcement. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

Tennesseans are being invited to be part of this conversation by sharing feedback here .

Gov. Lee says he will meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss practical solutions ahead of the special session.

As our partners at WBIR-TV recently reported, a Vanderbilt University poll conducted between April 19 and April 23 found 75% of the Tennesseans who were polled supported red flag laws to prevent school shootings, and 82% supported Lee’s recent executive order strengthening background checks on gun purchases.