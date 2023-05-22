Larson sweeps NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/NASCAR.com) Kyle Larson’s third victory in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race was a case of absolute dominance.

It was also a case study in strategy at a revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway, with the eventual winning move made on Lap 18 of 200.

That’s when Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, called his driver to the pits under caution for a fresh set of tires. Even though Larson incurred a speeding penalty exiting pit road and restarted from the rear, he charged through the field on new rubber and took the lead from Daniel Suárez on Lap 55.

From that point on, it was game over.

Having won previous All-Star Races at Charlotte and Texas, Larson is the only driver to win the $1-million top prize at three different venues. Larson is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon for second-most victories in the exhibition event, one behind Jimmie Johnson’s four triumphs.

Not only that. The win gave Larson a sweep of NASCAR events at the reborn 0.625-mile short track. On Saturday, he won the Craftsman Truck Series race in NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996.

Bubba Wallace came home second, while Tyler Reddick finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott. Ryan Blaney, Suárez, Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and Joey Logano completed the top 10.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Kyle Larson proved an admirable substitute on Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Subbing for injured Alex Bowman — who had been scheduled to race the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet — Larson led 138 of 252 laps in winning the Tyson 250 in overtime.

Larson is the first driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race at revitalized North Wilkesboro in 27 years. The victory was Larson’s third in 15 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.

At the end of the two-lap overtime, Larson beat ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski to the finish line by 0.974 seconds. Matt DiBenedetto ran third, followed by Carson Hocevar, Bubba Wallace and pole winner Corey Heim.

