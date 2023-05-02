Johnny Richard (Buddy) Miles, age 76 of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Johnny Richard (Buddy) Miles, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Buddy was born December 22, 1946 in Lake City, Tennessee to Charles Miles and Mable Kelly. Buddy was a member of Briceville Church of God. He was a mason for over 50 years at the Crystal Lodge in Briceville. Buddy loved to hunt, fish, and he loved watching his grandson play ball. In addition to his parents, Buddy is preceded in death by his brothers: Sammie and Charles Miles, and his sisters: Pat Lindsay, Fay Saldona, and Mary Wade.

Survivors:

Wife     Doris Miles of Clinton

Son       Shane Miles and wife Margie (Logan) of Jacksboro

Sisters   Lena Beach

              Linda Parks

Grandchild  Cody

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Freeman and Devin Barnett officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Jenny Lynn Hess, age 72 of Clinton

Jenny Lynn Hess, age 72 of Clinton passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.  She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.