Mr. Joe V. Jones age 76, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield, Tennessee. He was a retired salesman with Duncan Family Automotive. Joe was born and rearedin Coalfield, but spent the majority of his life in Rockwood, Tennessee as owner/ operator of Shacks restaurant. He is proceeded in death by his father Guy Jones, Sr. and mother Frankie Queener Jones. Two brothers Guy Jones Jr. & Jerry L. Jones, and two sisters June Hudson, and Joyce Cox also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife Judy Bailey-Jones, daughter Beth Roberts (Randy), son Brad Jones (Nicole), stepson R. Shea Bailey (Cheryl).

His surviving grandchildren are Dalton Roberts (Elizabeth), Drake Roberts, Trevor Bogard (Fiancé Kaitlyn Hayward) Chandler and Naomi Jones.

He also has four surviving great grandchildren: Rhett Roberts, Carter Bogard, Lukas Hayward, Adalynn Bogard.

His surviving sisters are Janice Hale, Jeanette Babb (Jim), Judy Slack (Charlie), Jackie Maston (Dwight). He also had numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was blessed with many longtime friends and a loving family.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life visitation Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Graveside and Interment services will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Joe V. Jones.