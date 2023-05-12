Jefferson Middle wins ‘Dream It. Do It’

(CNS press release) Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge took the top prize in the seventh annual “Dream it. Do it.” competition, which is sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS). “Dream It. Do It.” pairs Anderson County middle school students with local industries. The students produce videos describing the businesses, then the videos are judged to determine the winners of the competition. The goal of the program is to introduce students to careers in manufacturing and help develop the future workforce.

Jefferson Middle School’s team received first place for their video about Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Inc. (CNS photo)

For their video describing Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee, Inc., Jefferson Middle students received a $1,000 donation from CNS to fund classroom resources. Their video featured a race to highlight the car-parts manufacturer.

Clinton Middle School’s video describing Magna received second place in the Dream it. Do it. Competition. (CNS photo)

The Clinton Middle School team placed second and earned a $750 donation with their detective-themed video describing Magna.

Lake City Middle School, which worked with SL Tennessee, earned third place and the People’s Choice Award. (CNS photo)

Lake City Middle School took home third place and a $500 donation for their video highlighting SL Tennessee. The video, which featured a student pulled over for a bad taillight, also won the People’s Choice Award, receiving the largest percentage of more than 2,500 online votes cast by the public.

“Many students are not aware of the opportunities in manufacturing,” said Kristin Waldschlager, CNS educational outreach specialist. “Y-12 needs highly skilled workers to support our national security missions. We hope by piquing their interest early, these students will become part of our future workforce.”

“With Y-12 and these other manufacturers, there are some terrific job opportunities for those entering the workforce,” said Anderson County Chamber President, Rick Meredith. “We appreciate the companies’ efforts to excite students about those local opportunities.”

In addition to Aisin, Magna, and SL Tennessee, local manufacturers Protomet, Techmer PM, and Clayton Homes participated in the competition with Norris, Norwood, and Robertsville middle schools.