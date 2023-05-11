‘Jazz on the Hill’ returns with a special gospel celebration

“Jazz on the Hill” at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center kicks off another summer season this Saturday, May 13th, at 4:30 pm with a special Pre-Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration.

The community is invited to come out Saturday at 4:30 with blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating, not to mention friends and family—especially all the moms out there.

Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

“Jazz on the Hill” is a monthly event put on by GMCC and will continue through the summer.

Green McAdoo is located at 101 School Street in Clinton.