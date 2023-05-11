‘Jazz on the Hill’ returns with a special gospel celebration

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 25 Views

“Jazz on the Hill” at the Green McAdoo Cultural Center kicks off another summer season this Saturday, May 13th, at 4:30 pm with a special Pre-Mother’s Day Gospel Celebration.

The community is invited to come out Saturday at 4:30 with blankets or lawn chairs for outdoor seating, not to mention friends and family—especially all the moms out there.

Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase.

“Jazz on the Hill” is a monthly event put on by GMCC and will continue through the summer.

Green McAdoo is located at 101 School Street in Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dream It. Do It. Awards ceremony set for Thursday

The CNS/Anderson County Chamber Dream it. Do it. Awards Ceremony is set for Thursday morning …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.