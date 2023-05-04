James “Jim” Franklin Stephens age 79, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on May 2, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on June 7, 1943, in Anderson County to the late Clifton and Beatrice Taylor Stephens. Jim was of the Baptist Faith. A full obituary will be posted once it’s available.

Visitation: 2:00PM – 4:00PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral home Chapel in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 4:00PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev, Paul Smith officiating.

Graveside Service: To immediately follow Funeral Service at Oak Grove Cemetery

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.