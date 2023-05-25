Infant Ava Dean Hall

Jim Harris 3 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Ava Dean Hall, newborn daughter to Matthew and Jamie Hall, was born and passed away on May 23, 2023.

She rests with Jesus and her family members who went on before: paternal great-grandparents, Clifford and Martha Hall; maternal great-grandfather, Jackie Bradshaw; maternal great-grandmother, Helen Wiggins.

Survivors include her parents, Matthew and Jamie Hall; her big sister, Hallie Hall; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Wilma Hall; maternal grandparents, Tony and Janet Bradshaw; maternal great-grandfather, C.B. Wiggins; maternal great-grandmother, Lou Dean Bradshaw; paternal aunt and uncle, Tammie Smith and Scotty Hall; maternal aunts and uncles, Kimberly and Eric Jones, Jessica and Randy Hall; cousins, Nathan Smith, Annaleigh and Journee Hall, Michael and Emily Jones, Naomi and Jackson Blackburn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Crowe officiating.

But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 19:14.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hall family.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mary Ann Barnett Hicks, age 81

Mary Ann Barnett Hicks, aged 81, died Friday, May 19, 2023, after a long illness …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.