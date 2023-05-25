Infant Ava Dean Hall

Ava Dean Hall, newborn daughter to Matthew and Jamie Hall, was born and passed away on May 23, 2023.

She rests with Jesus and her family members who went on before: paternal great-grandparents, Clifford and Martha Hall; maternal great-grandfather, Jackie Bradshaw; maternal great-grandmother, Helen Wiggins.

Survivors include her parents, Matthew and Jamie Hall; her big sister, Hallie Hall; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Wilma Hall; maternal grandparents, Tony and Janet Bradshaw; maternal great-grandfather, C.B. Wiggins; maternal great-grandmother, Lou Dean Bradshaw; paternal aunt and uncle, Tammie Smith and Scotty Hall; maternal aunts and uncles, Kimberly and Eric Jones, Jessica and Randy Hall; cousins, Nathan Smith, Annaleigh and Journee Hall, Michael and Emily Jones, Naomi and Jackson Blackburn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Crowe officiating.

But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 19:14.

