Hoax calls keep police across state on toes on Wednesday

Several law enforcement agencies across the state received false calls regarding shootings, threats and students injured at schools on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, according to officials, all of the calls were hoaxes.

The TBI tweeted late Wednesday morning that it was working with the FBI and the Tennessee Department of Safety to determine where the calls were made and by whom.

The TBI said that none of the reports proved credible and added there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time. 

At least eight schools were impacted by the fake calls. While none were in WYSH’s primary service areas of Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Roane counties, two were relatively close, namely Central High School in Knoxville and Jefferson County High School.

Other schools included Morristown West, Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee, Science Hill, and Brainerd high schools and Rossview Elementary in Clarksville.

Officials believe that the calls originated from outside Tennessee and were computer-generated. As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

