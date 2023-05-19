Historic Downtown Youth Board wins ‘Club Madness’ title, $5000

This time around, it wasn’t a nailbiter.

After surviving a semifinal matchup one week ago with a late flurry of voting, Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board easily outpaced the White Station Key Club, 881 votes to 593, to win the ACTPrep.com “Club Madness Challenge” Championship and a $5000 grand prize. The prize also includes $1000 in what is described as “fun-only” money for the group’s advisor. The group from Clinton will use its winnings to purchase and plant cherry blossom trees throughout the city’s historic downtown area.

When voting concluded at noon on Thursday, Clinton’s video had received 794 votes in the form of “likes” on Facebook, compared to 592 for the Memphis-based group. ACTPrep.com did not count votes from Facebook accounts created this year, which eliminated 43 votes for White Station, but just five for Clinton.

ACTPrep.com did count votes from individuals who liked or followed the company’s Facebook page twice, which added 92 votes to Clinton’s total, more than twice the amount of White Station’s 43.

The final tally came out to 881 to 593 in favor of Clinton, supporters of which once again closed strong, as the local group trailed White Station heading into the final few hours of voting, pushing the Youth Board over the top.

Congratulations to the Clinton Historic Downtown Youth Board and a big thank you to everybody in the community who voted to support their efforts to beautify our spectacular little town.