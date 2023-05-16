Hazel Geneva Carden, age 89, of Lake City

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Hazel Geneva Carden, age 89, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on May 13, 2023. Hazel was born in Lake City, Tennessee was born on August 4, 1933 to the late Roy and Melvina Foust Beach. Hazel was a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening, being outside, flowers, and taking care of people. In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Glennmore Carden, and brother Louis Beach. 

Survivors:

Son   Ray Miller of North Charleston, South Carolina

Nephews Michael Sharp of Alaska

              Chris Sharp of Alaska

Niece   Michelle Munsell of Alaska

Brother   Homer Sharp Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska

Grandchildren  Joseph Glen Miller and wife of Brook of Charleston, SC

                         Raymond Scott Miller and wife Kelly of Las Vegas, NV

                         Randy Fields of Caryville, TN

                        Megan Elaine Miller of North Charleston, SC

Great Grandchildren   Joseph Glen Miller Jr and wife Kristyn

                                   Jordan Miller

                                  Josh Miller

                                 Mandy Parsons

                                  Lilly Miller

                                 Hannah Limehouse

Great Great Grandchildren  Lincoln and Jaxson Miller

And a host of other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Island Ford Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Wanda S. Eidson, age 75, of Heiskell

Wanda S. Eidson, age 75, of Heiskell passed away on Thursday, May 11,2023 at North …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.