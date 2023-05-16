Glenwood 3rd grader named ‘Little Literacy Leader’

(Submitted, OR Schools) Liiah Santoyo-Chacon, a third grader at Glenwood Elementary, has been selected as one of 10 Tennessee children to serve as “Little Literacy Leaders” in their communities as part of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s (GELF) TENN Under 10 initiative. As part of this recognition, Liiah will receive a $1,500 post-secondary education scholarship through a TNStars 529 account.

“This scholarship means that my dreams will come true,” said Santoyo-Chacon in an announcement from the Oak Ridge Schools.

Liiah will be celebrated in front of her peers at Glenwood Elementary School on Wednesday morning during a special ceremony that will include not only a check presentation but also giveaways for students in attendance.

The TENN Under 10 “Little Literacy Leaders” are third grade students from communities across the state who have faced and overcome an obstacle impeding their literacy development, such as lack of access to learning resources, low-income, transitional family environments, language barriers and visual impairments.

Educators from 37 counties, 42 school districts and 90 schools from across the state submitted 143 applications.

The final 10 honorees were selected based on criteria evaluating how they exhibit the four values of TENN Under 10:

T enaciously driven,

enaciously driven, E ager to read,

ager to read, N oticeably growing and

oticeably growing and Nonstop learner.

In addition to the post-secondary education scholarship, each honoree will receive books and resources to support their reading journey as well as recognition as one of GELF’s “Little Literacy Leaders” in their local community.