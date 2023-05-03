Gertie Marie Potter, age 76 of Oliver Springs

Gertie Marie Potter, age 76 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

Gertie was born on October 2, 1946 in New River, TN and continued to live her life in this area. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed dancing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Ester Potter; brothers, Nilie Walker, Jeff Walker, and Larry Potter.

Survivors include her brothers, Wayne Walker and Jack Walker; sister, Virginia Patterson; many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Burial will immediately follow at Mineral Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

