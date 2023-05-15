Gerald Esco Carden age 92, of Lake City passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Gerald was born on January 29, 1931 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late James and Edna Viles Carden. He served in the Korean War and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. After his time in the military, Gerald worked at the Y12 National Security Complex. Gerald was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member of Clear Branch Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and at one time, Choir Director. Gerald loved hunting and fishing when he was able to. He is preceded in death by: Parents: James and Edna Viles Carden, Wife: Jean Duff Carden, Brothers: Claude, Roy, Elmo, Carl, Ralph, and Lawrence Carden, and Sisters: Alene Bradley, Grace Rogers, Carrie Myers, and Lassie Massengill.

Gerald is survived by:

Daughters Linda Owen & Gordon

Pat Carden

Melissa Wilson & Gregg

Brother Glenn Carden

Grandchildren Michael Owen & Lisa

Mark Owen

Adam Wilson & Amy

Jared Wilson & Meeghan

Cobie Wilson & Abby

Great Grandchildren Marcus Owen

Andrew, Aden, Julianna, Madeleine, Bowen, Eleanor, Josiah, and Reese Wilson

Mallory and Ashlee Hood

Josh Colvin

And a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to Clear Branch Baptist Church in his loving memory.

Visitation: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

A graveside service will be held at the Leach Cemetery following the funeral service on Sunday, May 14, 2023 with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.