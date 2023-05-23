Garnett Cross “Gary” Kincaid, Jr., 70

Garnett Cross “Gary” Kincaid, Jr. passed away on May 20, 2023, in his hometown of Clinton, Tennessee, after a long illness. He was 70 years old. Gary graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN. He was a master carpenter who could build everything from a tiny bird feeder to a complete house, but was best known for his beautiful decks and outdoor living spaces.

Gary had so many facets to his life, but most of all we remember the depth of his love for his family and devotion to his wife Angie. He had a great sense of humor and often left behind funny notes or cartoon drawings to be found later. Anyone who stumbled upon a hand-drawn picture of a cow when Gary had been around knew immediately it was from him.

Gary was an avid fisherman who delighted in pulling out a photo of the 8 lb 4 oz bass he caught on August 26, 1982—to be exact– and retelling how, when, and where it was caught. He loved puppy dogs and the University of Tennessee sports, especially Volunteer football. His blood did indeed run deep orange. Gary was an outdoorsman who could name birds by listening to their songs and ‘cut a rug’ in his younger days like nobody’s business.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Angie Lane Kincaid of Heiskell, TN; sisters Angie Fonde Kincaid of Knoxville, TN, and Lori Kincaid and husband John Webb of Del Rio, TN; brother- and sister-in-law, Ronnie Lane, Sr. and wife Rhonda of Knoxville; nephews Ronnie Lane, Jr. of Jefferson City, TN, and Michael Lane and wife Lisa of Knoxville; nieces Jessica Lane Roberts and husband Christopher of Maryville, TN, and Amanda Lane, of Knoxville; aunt Bronwyn Kincaid Jarvis of Irmo, South Carolina; numerous cousins from the Fonde and Kincaid families who were his best of friends throughout his life, especially Martin Walter who was always there when Gary needed him; and dear friend George McCall of Knoxville.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett Cross Kincaid, Sr. and Alice Fonde Kincaid of Clinton; and sister, Shollie Cullom Kincaid of Knoxville, TN.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Anderson County Animal Shelter in Clinton, TN, or the Union County Humane Society in Maynardville, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.