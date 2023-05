GARAGE SALE

Thursday and Friday—May 25th & 26th—from 9 am to 6 pm each day at 603 Catawba Avenue in Clinton, off of Ridgeview Drive.

Most things are half price!

Everything needs to go, and they have vintage jewelry, UT collectibles, glassware, pictures, figurines, purses, Christmas stuff, and more, all at bargain prices.

For information or directions, call 865-457-3063.