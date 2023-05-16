‘Future of Social Security: Facts and Myths’ the topic of AC Democratic Women’s Club potluck

(Submitted) “The Future of Social Security: Facts and Myths” will be the topic of a potluck dinner meeting hosted by the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St., Clinton.

Millicent Taylor, a retired professor of economics who currently teaches part-time at the University of Tennessee, will present the program. Taylor has studied the U.S. Social Security system since 1983, when a special commission convinced Congress to raise the Social Security payroll tax dramatically to save for the retirement of the baby boom generation.

Now, however, the federal government projects that Social Security will become insolvent in 2037. Taylor will challenge claims that Social Security is wrecking the federal budget. She will discuss how the Social Security Trust Fund has been handled, why the higher payroll taxes have been unfair to younger workers, and a sane way to keep Social Security and to strengthen it financially.

Signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935, Social Security is one of the most successful and popular government programs in U.S. history. The social insurance program is designed to pay workers a continuing income after retirement. While Republicans in Congress have proposed spending cuts to Social Security, Democrats have introduced legislation to extend benefits and increase solvency of Social Security.

Those attending are invited to bring a dish to share. For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com.