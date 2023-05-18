Follow-up: More highlights of state report on child well-being

We told you Wednesday that the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth had issued its annual County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee, a report that charts 52 indicators and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Each county profile provides an analysis of it’s strengths and challenges as well as policy recommendations to improve outcomes.

Anderson County ranked #42 in terms of child well-being in Tennessee and Wednesday, we focused on some of the challenges facing local children, according to the report. Today, we will look at some of the highlights for Anderson County.

As we told you Wednesday, Anderson County ranked 24th in terms of Education in the state, with improvements seen in reading proficiency among third through eighth graders, which rose from 35.1% in the last survey to 37% this year, and ranking 20th in Tennessee. While the percentage of students in grades 3 through 8 identified as proficient in math decreased from 39.8 to 37.2%, that was still good enough to vault Anderson County from 47th in that indicator to 30th. Anderson continued its strong performance in the percentage of students graduating high school on time, seeing its percentage climb from an even 94% to 94.9, and its ranking increase slightly from 37th to 35th.

While we identified areas that the TCCY report shows Anderson County needs to make improvements in, notably, the number of children who are victims of abuse and neglect, the data still shows improvement in that category. The number of victims of abuse or neglect per 1000 in Anderson County currently stands at 17.5, down from 18.5, and that moved the county from 79th to 71st in the state.

Anderson County’s population of children under 18 years old is 20.9%, according to the report.

The report deals with all 95 Tennessee counties and here is a look at how those in our immediate service area fared in the rankings. Knox County came in at #20 in overall child well-being while Roane County came in at 33rd. Morgan County ranked #58, Union County #68, and Campbell County ranked 87th.