Follow-up: All 3 East Region Principal of the Year semifinalists are local

Monday, we told you that the Anderson County Schools had announced that Clinton Middle School principal April Meyers has been named a regional semi-finalist for Principal of the Year for the entire State of Tennessee.

Well, she is not the only local educator in the running for that prestigious title, as the other two semifinalists in the Tennessee Department of Education’s East Region are also from this area. They are Jenifer Laurendine from Willow Brook Elementary School in Oak Ridge and Amy Cawood from Roane County’s Midway Middle School.

Congratulations to all three semifinalists, and thank you for what you do for children in East Tennessee on a daily basis.

Winners will be announced later this summer.

