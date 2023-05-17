Family, friends of slain Clinton woman raising funds for funeral expenses

Friends and family are mourning the loss today of a 24-year-old mother of one, who died early Monday in Knoxville.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Destiny Jones are being investigated by the Knoxville Police Department and we will pass along information on that investigation as it becomes available.

Destiny graduated from Clinton High School in 2017, where she played basketball for the Lady Dragons. She leaves behind a three-year-old son named Ke’Andre as well as three siblings, her parents, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Destiny’s family pay for her final expenses, a link to which you can follow right here.

On a personal note, while I didn’t know Destiny very well, I had plenty of chances to interact with her and even interview her during game broadcasts. It was clear from those interactions and from just watching her with her teammates and classmates and friends that people were just drawn to her, and that is reflected in the massive outpouring of shock, grief and love seen on social media.

We here at WYSH join with the rest of the Clinton Family in sending all of our thoughts, prayers, well wishes and condolences to the family of Destiny Jones, taken from this world entirely too soon.

(From the GoFundMe page) DESTINY RYTEL JONES passed away tragically on Monday, May 16th at the age of 24. Destiny was an adored mother to Ke’Andre age 3, who was the love of her life.

Cherished daughter to Chris & Chrysti Jones, Beloved sister to D’Kyea, D’Vontae & her twin Daraon Jones. She loved being an Aunt to Jenni, She Was A precious granddaughter, niece and friend to all.

Destiny graduated Clinton High in 2017, loved member of the Lady Dragon basketball team. She brought so much joy to so many.

We are asking for any help towards the unexpected expenses that will come with laying Destiny to rest. Any amount is appreciated.

Destiny meant the world to so many and will always be loved and never forgotten. Please pray for her family & friends.