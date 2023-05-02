ETCH fund seeks to bolster mental health resources

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is raising money to battle the mental health issues facing children here at home and across the state.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and with that in mind, the hospital has launched a mental health initiative fund to support efforts for children struggling with mental illness.

Tennessee is facing a Mental Health Crisis among our children, adolescents and teens, according to the ETCH website. One in five Tennessee children struggles with mental health issues, and nearly 19 percent of all children in the state have seriously considered suicide. These critical cases are the ones seen most often in the Pilot Emergency Care Center at ETCH.

Money raised through this effort will help fund mental health initiatives and needs at ETCH, including curbside consults with the Helen Ross McNabb Center, a dedicated pediatric and adolescent Mobile Crisis Unit in the community, and McNabb Center Telemedicine services in ETCH’s primary care offices.

The money will also fund ongoing efforts like universal screening for all inpatients 12 and older and cognitive behavior therapies at every children’s hospital location.

The campaign is hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of the month.

ETCH said it has seen a 57% increase since 2020 in children with mental disorders at its emergency department. It said the most commonly diagnosed disorders it sees include ADHD, anxiety, behavior problems and depression.

To find out more, or to donate to the mental health initiative fund, follow this link.