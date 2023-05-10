Dream It. Do It. Awards ceremony set for Thursday

The CNS/Anderson County Chamber Dream it. Do it. Awards Ceremony is set for Thursday morning at Clinton High School’s Little Theater.

To inform middle school students of career opportunities in manufacturing, the Anderson County Chamber, Anderson County Schools, and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) kicked off the annual Dream It. Do it. East Tennessee competition seven years ago.

This competition pairs area industries with participating middle schools, who work together to produce a video highlighting that company and the opportunities it can offer.

This year’s industry/school pairings broke down like this.

 Aisin Automotive Casting Tennessee and Jefferson Middle School

 Eagle Bend Manufacturing and Clinton Middle School

 Clayton Homes of Appalachia and Robertsville Middle School

 Protomet Corporation and Norris Middle School

 SL TN and Lake City Middle School

 Techmer PM and Norwood Middle School

Winners of the competition will be announced Thursday along with the Fans’ Choice Award.

