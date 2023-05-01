Downtown Youth Board preparing for showdown with Stone Memorial wrestlers

The team representing Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board easily moved on to the final eight in ACTPrep.com’s 5th annual Club Madness Challenge in online voting that wrapped up last week.

The team of CHS students easily defeated Concord Broadcasting by the final tally of 155-43, earning the group $300 and moving them one step closer to the $5000 grand prize.

The next round of live Facebook voting for Clinton will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 2nd when they will square off against the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team for the right to move on to the “Final Four.”

To vote beginning at noon Tuesday, follow this link to the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge home page and follow the instructions.