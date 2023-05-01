Downtown Youth Board preparing for showdown with Stone Memorial wrestlers

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

The team representing Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board easily moved on to the final eight in ACTPrep.com’s 5th annual Club Madness Challenge in online voting that wrapped up last week.

The team of CHS students easily defeated Concord Broadcasting by the final tally of 155-43, earning the group $300 and moving them one step closer to the $5000 grand prize.

The next round of live Facebook voting for Clinton will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 2nd when they will square off against the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team for the right to move on to the “Final Four.”

To vote beginning at noon Tuesday, follow this link to the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge home page and follow the instructions.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TDEC hosting Household Hazardous Waste events Saturday in Roane, Union counties

(TDEC) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.