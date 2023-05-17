Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. following a period of declining health. Born on March 27, 1938 in Oak Ridge, Tn. he was the son of the late John J. and Helen Julia Bellach Platz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Lawrence Platz. Donald was a retired Architect.

Donald is survived by his family, Dawn Hoever of Jackson, N.J., David Smith and wife Valerie of Denver, Colorado, Louise Smith, Oliver Smith of Dallas, Tx.; his friend and neighbor Darrell Evans and wife Celeste of Andersonville, Tn. and other nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Donald W. Platz.