Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 2 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tn. following a period of declining health.  Born on March 27, 1938 in Oak Ridge, Tn. he was the son of the late John J. and Helen Julia Bellach Platz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Lawrence Platz. Donald was a retired Architect.

Donald is survived by his family, Dawn Hoever of Jackson, N.J., David Smith and wife Valerie of Denver, Colorado, Louise Smith, Oliver Smith of Dallas, Tx.; his friend and neighbor Darrell Evans and wife Celeste of Andersonville, Tn. and other nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of Donald W. Platz.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Carl James Taylor, Jr. age 63 of Clinton

Carl James Taylor, Jr. age 63 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 12, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.