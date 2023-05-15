DOE Public Bus Tours resume for 2023

The Department of Energy’s Bus Tours have resumed for 2023.

The DOE Public Bus Tour is a one-of-a-kind tour that takes visitors to the primary sites of the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. Each tour includes two guides to help share the unique scientific history of the Secret City including the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE), the Y-12 New Hope Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Visitors Center, and the K-25 History Center.

The tours are open to US citizens, 10 years of age or older, only and all participants must arrive by 8:30 am on the day of their tour. Guests must provide a valid photo I.D. for entry on the tour. (Passports, driver’s license, federal or state ID with photo). The bus will leave at 9 am, no exceptions.

The bus leaves from the AMSE parking lot at 115 Main Street East, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

This tour requires a lot of walking and standing. If you or a guest is uncomfortable with this, please reconsider this experience, according to the event’s website.

There are NO tours on federal holidays, including Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, November 27 & 28 which will conclude the tour season.

There may be a limited number of walk on tickets. They will be offered on a first come first serve basis. Arrival is no guarantee of a spot on the tour.

Bus Tour tickets cost $15 per person.

The tour lasts 3 hours from 9am – 12:30pm. For more information on the Public Bus Tours of the Oak Ridge Reservation, follow this link, where you can also sign up.