Debbie “Do-Dah” Thomas, 58, passed away May 17, 2023

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with the funeral service to follow.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 22 at 11 am at the Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs in charge of arrangements.