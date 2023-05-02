Daisy Lucille York, age 82 of Claxton

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Daisy Lucille York, age 82 of Claxton passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center.  Daisy was born on April 1, 1941, in Sevier County, Tennessee to the late Kelly and Faye Aultry Jones.  Throughout her life, she loved playing BINGO, fishing, bird watching, and most of all spending time with her family.  In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Allen and Ricky Barnes; sister, Jeanie Ball; brother, Kelly Jones.

She is survived by her loving husband, William W. York; children, Debbie Smith & husband Donald, Betty Shoffner, Wendy Carroll & husband Mike, and Billy York; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Delis Bernard Richards, age 92 of Clinton

Delis Bernard Richards, age 92 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.