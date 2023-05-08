Crash in Oak Ridge kills two Saturday

A single-vehicle accident killed two people in Oak Ridge on Saturday.

According to an Oak Ridge PD press release, the crash happened at around 7:15 pm when a vehicle had been headed east on the Turnpike. For reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle left the side of the road and struck the historic Turnpike Gatehouse, also known as the West End guard shack. The two people inside that vehicle, whose names had not been released as of the time this report was filed, died at the scene.

In addition to Oak Ridge Police and Fire, a crew from the Anderson County EMS responded to the scene, as did the Oak Ridge Public Works Department, which assisted with traffic control.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.