CPD, TBI investigate fatal Clinton shooting

Jim Harris

A young man was shot and killed at a home in Clinton on Thursday and now the Clinton Police Department and the TBI are investigating what happened.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Fowler Street Thursday at around noon and when they arrived, found a male victim around 19 years old dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Two other people around the same age were inside the home at the time of the incident and both were interviewed by officers.

The TBI is assisting Clinton investigators, including applying for a search warrant that allowed them inside the home.

No information, other than their approximate ages, has been released except that the young man who died did not live at the home, but one of the two other individuals did.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

