Commodity card sign-ups begin May 8

Anderson County Community Action Commission will be taking applications for the BLUE commodity card Monday, May 8th through Friday, May 19th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

To sign up you must bring in with you, proof of current household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address. Community Action’s office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, across from the County Courthouse.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday May 25 from 9 am to 12 noon at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Please have your BLUE commodity card and 6 brown paper bags.

For more information, please call their office at 865-457-5500.