Commodity card sign-ups begin May 8

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

Anderson County Community Action Commission will be taking applications for the BLUE commodity card Monday, May 8th through Friday, May 19th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon.

To sign up you must bring in with you, proof of current household income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.  Community Action’s office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton, across from the County Courthouse.
Commodities will be distributed on Thursday May 25 from 9 am to 12 noon at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Please have your BLUE commodity card and 6 brown paper bags.
For more information, please call their office at 865-457-5500.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

Walmart stores across the country, including in Clinton and Oak Ridge, will host their annual …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.