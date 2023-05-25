CMOR to celebrate 50th with free admission

Jim Harris 3 seconds ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will celebrate its 50th anniversary with free admission on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

The free weekend and its activities are sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

In addition to the museum’s many exhibits, there will also be a special scavenger hunt both days, and a special exhibition called ‘CMOR at 50: Past, Present, and Future,” featuring photos from the museum’s 50-year history and a selection of objects from the museum’s collection.

On Sunday, June 11, more special activities are planned, including arts and crafts, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activity, selfie station, and complimentary refreshments.

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is located at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The museum’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday 1-4 pm. The museum is closed on Monday.

For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074 or visit the Children’s Museum website at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Hargett: State sets new records for business formation and renewals in 1Q

(TN Secretary of State press release) Tennessee set new records in the first quarter of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.