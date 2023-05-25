CMOR to celebrate 50th with free admission

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge will celebrate its 50th anniversary with free admission on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

The free weekend and its activities are sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security, which manages and operates the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

In addition to the museum’s many exhibits, there will also be a special scavenger hunt both days, and a special exhibition called ‘CMOR at 50: Past, Present, and Future,” featuring photos from the museum’s 50-year history and a selection of objects from the museum’s collection.

On Sunday, June 11, more special activities are planned, including arts and crafts, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activity, selfie station, and complimentary refreshments.

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge is located at 461 West Outer Drive in Oak Ridge.

The museum’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday 1-4 pm. The museum is closed on Monday.

For more information, call the Children’s Museum at (865) 482-1074 or visit the Children’s Museum website at http://childrensmuseumofoakridge.org.