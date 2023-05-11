Clinton Splash Pad opens Friday

The Clinton Recreation and Parks Department has announced that the splash pad at Lakefront Park will open for the summer on Friday, May 12th (tomorrow).

The free splash pad is available for use between 10 am and 8:30 pm.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

