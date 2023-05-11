Clinton Splash Pad opens Friday

The Clinton Recreation and Parks Department has announced that the splash pad at Lakefront Park will open for the summer on Friday, May 12th (tomorrow).
The free splash pad is available for use between 10 am and 8:30 pm.
