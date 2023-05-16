Clinton Public Library announces Summer Reading 2023

The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce our 2023 Summer Reading Program! This year’s theme is “All Together Now!” Join us at the library for a Summer filled with exciting programs and activities. Registration for the program opens on Monday, May 22nd.

To register and find more information about the program, visit the Clinton Public Library in person or visit the website’s program page here.

The library will kick off Summer Reading 2023 with a “Feelings” Storytime on June 7th and live music from the Hominy Mamas on June 8th! We will also have several guests, including Bright Star Theatre Company, storyteller Faye Wooden and Olivia from Dream Dance Studio. Participants who complete our annual Summer Reading Challenge will receive a prize at the end of the program.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit CPL’s website or social media pages.

You can also sign up for a monthly e-newsletter to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

