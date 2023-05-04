CHS team survives, advances in Club Madness

The Clinton High School Historic Downtown Youth Board survived and advanced in ACTPrep.com’s 5th annual Club Madness Challenge in online voting that wrapped up on Wednesday.

Between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, the CHS team received 590 total votes to the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team’s 482. Late in the morning, Stone Memorial took a short-lived lead, but the Clinton team finished strong to move in to one of the semifinals next week.

In that semifinal round, Clinton will face the Hardin Valley Baseball Team, which held off the Walker Valley Football Team, 932-909.

Voting for that round will go live at noon on Thursday, May 11th, through noon on Friday, May 12th.

In the other semifinal matchup, which will be contested May 10th & 11th, the Hardin Valley Sailing Hawks will face the White Station Key Club. The Hardin Valley team defeated Northwest FFA, 263-238, while White Station eliminated Tennessee High Cheerleading by the count of 428-246.

All of the surviving schools have won at least $400 and are still eyeing the $5000 grand prize.

For more on the Club Madness Challenge, follow this link.