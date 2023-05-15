CHS Historic Downtown Youth Board reaches ‘Club Madness’ Championship

The Clinton High School Historic Downtown Youth Board had to sweat out a few nervous minutes when voting closed in the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge on Friday, but when the dust settled and all the proper math calculations were performed, they emerged with the semifinal win and kept alive their hopes of winning the $5000 grand prize.

When the Facebook voting closed on Friday at noon, it looked like the Hardin Valley Baseball Team had ended Clinton’s run as they showed a total of 1188 “likes” to Clinton’s 1080. However, CHS’s team was able to advance thanks in part to having more people signed up for Facebook before the end of 2022 than Hardin Valley, apparently.

The rules for the contest state that votes from Facebook accounts created this year would not be counted, likely an effort to prevent people from creating fake accounts to boost their chances of winning. Of the 1188 votes received by Hardin Valley, 240 came from accounts created this year, while only 16 of Clinton’s votes came from new accounts. That knocked HVA’s base total to 948, allowing Clinton to take the lead with 1064 votes.

Votes from Facebook accounts that like or follow the ACTPrep.com Facebook page count twice during the competition, regardless of when voters do that. A total of 111 votes were added to Clinton’s total and 116 to Hardin Valley’s, and when it was all added up, it worked out to an 1175 to 1064 victory for the Youth Board.

Clinton’s team will now compete with the White Station Key Club from Memphis, which defeated the Hardin Valley Sailing Team in their semifinal showdown, in online voting that will go live at noon on Wednesday, May 17th and continue through Thursday, May 18th at noon. Both remaining teams have won $500 for their respective projects, which in Clinton’s case is planting cherry blossom trees downtown.

The contest began with 50 teams representing 28 high schools from across the Volunteer State and will wrap up this week, so follow this link to ACT Prep.com’s Facebook page or follow this link to the Club Madness home page and follow the instructions to cast your ballot starting on Wednesday.