Christopher Steven Holt tragically lost his life on May 6, 2023. Born December 23, 1995, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Christopher (Chris) was the youngest child of Lynn and Christy Holt of Claxton, Tennessee.

Chris attended Claxton Elementary School and Clinton Middle School and graduated from Clinton High School in 2014.

Chris had been an electrician since 2016 and had worked with several companies over the years. Being an electrician came naturally for him and he was often complimented for his impressive skills. At the time of his death, Chris was working with Sun Electric.

He enjoyed being outdoors with a special interest in off-roading and swimming. He loved restoring cars and trucks, building and installing car audio systems and enjoyed doing this with his friends and family. He was committed to his family and supporting them through good and bad times. He put his family first in his life and holidays were always very important to Chris. He made it a priority to spend time with his family.

Chris was preceded in death by his older brother Justin Holt; maternal grandparents Ruth Byrge (Gram) and Charles Byrge; and paternal grandparents Patsy Mabe Holt and Monroe Holt.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Jessica and Andrew Lounsberry; nieces and nephews Weston, Owen, Marigold, Bella, Zoewi and Kaylee; sister-in-law Ciara Holt; great aunts Betty Paskell Lee and Shirley Mabe Farmer; aunts Melanie Coker, Robin Holt, Tammy Emch; Pam Davis and Debbie Puckett; cousins Troy, Jacob, Katelyn, Mason, Crystal, Austin, Nicole; and many, many friends and extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton, Tennessee on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with funeral to immediately follow and officiated by Adam Barnhart. www.holleygamble.com