Charles Phillip Riner, Jr. age 83 of Oliver Springs

Charles Phillip Riner, Jr. age 83 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at his residence.

Charles was a loving father and uncle. One could often find Charles on the golf course. When he wasn’t on the golf course, he was fishing. Charles served in the United States Army and later retired from Whirlpool after 40 years. 

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Riner; son, Anthony Loomis; parents, Charles P. Riner, Sr. and Hallie Hunter; brothers, John Riner and Bill Riner; sisters, Elsie Arentz, Wanda Southard, Mary Wolfe, and Bonnie Butler.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Loomis and Kenneth Riner; sister, Ingrid Coddington; special friend, Shirley “Crickett” Cook; canine companion, Clark; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Adams officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will be at 11 am on Saturday at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Riner family. www.sharpfh.com.

