Charges filed after another hoax school threat

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say that another juvenile is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a gun on Thursday.

The ACSO says members of its School Resource Unit received information about what has been described as a threat on social media, with a student at Clinton High School allegedly sending a message to another student at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center, claiming that he had a weapon.

Deputies responded quickly and investigated, making contact with the suspect, whose name is not being released. The teen was searched, and no weapon was found, but he was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention facility in Knox County, where he will face charges in the juvenile court system.

Officials say that security protocols put in place while they investigated were lifted a short time later and school continued on as normal.

Last month, three students were charged in a pair of unrelated incidents related to similar “pranks.” In one case, two middle school aged boys were charged after falsely reporting a man with a gun was inside an area elementary school, and in the other, the following day, a girl was charged after threats were found on a restroom wall at Anderson County High School.