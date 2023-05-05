Charges filed after another hoax school threat

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say that another juvenile is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a gun on Thursday.

The ACSO says members of its School Resource Unit received information about what has been described as a threat on social media, with a student at Clinton High School allegedly sending a message to another student at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center, claiming that he had a weapon.

Deputies responded quickly and investigated, making contact with the suspect, whose name is not being released. The teen was searched, and no weapon was found, but he was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention facility in Knox County, where he will face charges in the juvenile court system.

Officials say that security protocols put in place while they investigated were lifted a short time later and school continued on as normal.

Last month, three students were charged in a pair of unrelated incidents related to similar “pranks.” In one case, two middle school aged boys were charged after falsely reporting a man with a gun was inside an area elementary school, and in the other, the following day, a girl was charged after threats were found on a restroom wall at Anderson County High School.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

Walmart stores across the country, including in Clinton and Oak Ridge, will host their annual …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.