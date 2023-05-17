Championship Round voting LIVE from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday

Live Facebook voting in the ACTPrep,com Club Madness Challenge championship began at noon today (Wednesday, May 17th) and will run through noon on Thursday, May 18th.

A team of students from Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board is matched up with the White Station Key Club from Memphis in the final showdown for a $5000 grand prize.

Interestingly, both beat teams from Hardin Valley Academy to reach the finals, with Clinton eliminating the Hawk Baseball Team and White Station sinking the Hawks’ Sailing Team.

Clinton’s team will now compete with the White Station Key Club from Memphis, which defeated the Hardin Valley Sailing Team in their semifinal showdown, in online voting that will go live at noon on Wednesday, May 17th and continue through Thursday, May 18th at noon. Both remaining teams have won $500 for their respective projects, which in Clinton’s case is planting cherry blossom trees downtown.

The contest began with 50 teams representing 28 high schools from across the Volunteer State and will wrap up this week, so follow this link to ACT Prep.com’s Facebook page or follow this link to the Club Madness home page and follow the instructions to cast your ballot starting on Wednesday.

And remember, if you have liked or followed the ACT Prep Facebook page, your vote will count twice, but if your Facebook account was created this year, your vote will not count.