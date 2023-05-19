Cause of death revealed for Clinton native

Knoxville Police have released the cause of death for 24-year-old Destiny Jones, a Clinton native killed early Monday in a car crash that followed a shooting in the parking lot of a bar.

According to preliminary reports, a car believed to have fled from the shooting incident in the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe in Knoxville was found wrecked shortly after 3 am Monday on the ramp from Kingston Pike to southbound Alcoa Highway. Jones, the passenger in that vehicle, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center. KPD says that officers had been called to Bebo’s Cafe at around 3 am on a report of gunfire and when they responded, located “numerous” shell casings, but no victims.

Initial reports indicated that investigators were not sure if she had been killed by a gunshot wound or if she died in the crash, but the Medical Examiner’s Office says that an autopsy determined that while Jones had suffered a non fatal gunshot wound, she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

KPD crash reconstruction technicians are continuing their investigation into the crash. Officials said Thursday that the driver of the car had what were described as “non-incapacitating” injuries and that no determination has been made as to whether charges will be filed in connection to the crash.

The KPD Homicide Unit is also investigating the shooting at Bebo’s Cafe and are trying to identify suspects involved, adding that it appears that several people had fired shots during the incident in the parking lot.

As we have reported, Destiny graduated from Clinton High School in 2017, where she played basketball for the Lady Dragons. She leaves behind a three-year-old son named Ke’Andre as well as three siblings, her parents, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Destiny’s family pay for her final expenses, a link to which you can follow right here.