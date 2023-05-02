Carolyn Sue Hatfield, age 73 of Lake City, passed away on April 30, 2023 at home. She was born in Tazwell, Tennessee on June 9, 1949 to the late Rosa Sharp. She was of the Baptist Faith. Carolyn enjoyed playing on the computer, gardening, especially roses, dancing, line dancing, amusement parks and most of all eating. She is preceded in death by brother: Stevie Lee Sharp, son: Will Hatfield, sister: Betty Harness, and granddaughter: Alise Hatfield. She loved her family, children, and all grandkids.

Survivors:

Daughters: Lecia Gail Phillips and Johnny Phillips of Greenback, TN

Carol D. Scarborough and Sam Scarborough of Lake City, TN

Sister: Terrie Roach and Floyd Roach of Oliver Springs, TN

Brother: Kenneth Ray Sharp of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Amber Bullman, Christian, Mandolyn Cruz, Will Hatfield Jr., Dillon Hatfield, and Martin Hatfield

Many Great Grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.