Carl “Mike” Hammons, age 69, of Clinton

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Carl “Mike” Hammons, age 69, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2023.  Mike was born in Highland Park, MI, on September 5, 1953.  He worked as a designer at Y-12 and X-10 for 43 years.  He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton.  He had served as a deacon and worked in the Christian Service Center.  He loved to help, encourage, and comfort others.  He was a wonderful husband and dad.  He found joy in spending time with his grandchildren.  He looked forward to soon having great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mable Hammons, his older sister, Rita Holda and nephew Mike Holda.

He is survived by:

His wife of 43 years, Susan

Three children and their spouses, Audrey and Andy Gorin, Christy and Murray Walker, and James and Daphne Windham

Grandchildren: Jonathan, Arielle, Tanner and Taylor, Ty, Lucas, Madison, Ethan and Haley, and Katie

His sister, Chris Childs and her children, Brian, and Rachel

His nieces Margaret Holda, Marie Holda and nephew Matthew Holda

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville

Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.