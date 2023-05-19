Carl “Mike” Hammons, age 69, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2023. Mike was born in Highland Park, MI, on September 5, 1953. He worked as a designer at Y-12 and X-10 for 43 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. He had served as a deacon and worked in the Christian Service Center. He loved to help, encourage, and comfort others. He was a wonderful husband and dad. He found joy in spending time with his grandchildren. He looked forward to soon having great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mable Hammons, his older sister, Rita Holda and nephew Mike Holda.

He is survived by:

His wife of 43 years, Susan

Three children and their spouses, Audrey and Andy Gorin, Christy and Murray Walker, and James and Daphne Windham

Grandchildren: Jonathan, Arielle, Tanner and Taylor, Ty, Lucas, Madison, Ethan and Haley, and Katie

His sister, Chris Childs and her children, Brian, and Rachel

His nieces Margaret Holda, Marie Holda and nephew Matthew Holda

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

