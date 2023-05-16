Carl James Taylor, Jr. age 63 of Clinton

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 67 Views

Carl James Taylor, Jr. age 63 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born on February 19, 1960 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee he was the son of the late Carl James Taylor, Sr. and Shirley Hall Taylor. He was a Warehouse Operator for Carlisle, and a veteran of the National Guard. He was a loving single father who raised his boys, enjoyed fishing, searching for arrowheads. He loved his dog Bo Bo, his cat Jack. He was an outdoorsman, camping, loved Westerns, rodeos, whittling, riding horses and horse shows, and loved his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jody Taylor; sisters, Jeanne Rhodey and Linda Long.

Survivors include his sons, Carl “J.T.” James Taylor III and Todd Taylor and wife Marilyn of Clinton, Tennessee; sister, Patsy Whitaker of Andersonville, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Jaxon Taylor and Jameson Taylor, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Carl James Taylor, Jr.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Billy E. Ayres, 85

Billy E. Ayres, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on 5/14/23.  Billy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.