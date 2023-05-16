Carl James Taylor, Jr. age 63 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born on February 19, 1960 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee he was the son of the late Carl James Taylor, Sr. and Shirley Hall Taylor. He was a Warehouse Operator for Carlisle, and a veteran of the National Guard. He was a loving single father who raised his boys, enjoyed fishing, searching for arrowheads. He loved his dog Bo Bo, his cat Jack. He was an outdoorsman, camping, loved Westerns, rodeos, whittling, riding horses and horse shows, and loved his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jody Taylor; sisters, Jeanne Rhodey and Linda Long.

Survivors include his sons, Carl “J.T.” James Taylor III and Todd Taylor and wife Marilyn of Clinton, Tennessee; sister, Patsy Whitaker of Andersonville, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Jaxon Taylor and Jameson Taylor, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Carl James Taylor, Jr.