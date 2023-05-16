Billy E. Ayres, 85

Billy E. Ayres, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on 5/14/23.  Billy was born on April 22, 1938, in Knoxville, TN to the late Isaac and Dora Ayres. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served the Knoxville City Police Department as an officer and a Dispatcher. He retired from McGee Tyson Airbase in the Security Division. Billy loved his family and Church. He was a Golfer, Loved Gardening, and working on computers. A member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Ayres; sister, Jeanette Ayres Long.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Kathy Ayres, daughter, Patricia Tinsley & husband Jay of Knoxville TN; son, Neil Evans & wife Amanda of Rocky Top; grandchildren, Jacob Tinsley, Elliott Tinsley and Lauren, Destiny Hardee & husband John of Knoxville, Audrey and Anna Evans of Rocky Top; brother, Tommy Ayres; sister, Sandra Stump of Knoxville; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Worthington & wife Lisa and David Worthington both of Clinton; sister-in-law, Karen Guynes & husband Bill of Knoxville; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Brandon Berg officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.  The Family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice Care for all the wonderful support and special thanks to Jamie Partin his nurse.  Also, we are so thankful for all the thoughtfulness, caregiving, love, and support from all the staff at Morning Pointe/The Lantern in Clinton.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sinking Springs Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 209, Clinton TN 37717.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

