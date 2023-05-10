Betty Jane (Lane) Fowler passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, age 88. Born May 6, 1935, to the late Janes C. Lane Sr. and Martha Alice Lovell Lane. The family moved from Bybee, Cocke County, to South Clinton in 1939. Betty, a Christian, was presently a member of South Clinton Baptist Church where she attended as a child and spent her youth. She was also a previous member of Zion Baptist Church for many years. She graduated from Clinton High School (Class of ‘53), Knoxville Business College, and X-Ray Technology School. She married Charles Edward Fowler Jr., also of South Clinton, May 28, 1953. After raising their three children she returned to work at the 1982 World’s Fair and then as an x-ray technician until her retirement in 1995. She and her husband Charles traveled extensively during their retirement years. She enjoyed camping, hiking, her beloved flower gardens and playing the dulcimer with the group ‘The Grace Noters’.

Those preceding her death are her parents, ‘Jim’ and ‘Alice’ Lane, grandson Mark Wolfenbarger, in-laws Charles Edward Fowler Sr. and wife Kathleen Rhyne Fowler, Claude Steadman and Irene Fowler Steadman, Paul and Ruth Currior Fowler, Bruce Gordon Fowler.

Survivors are her husband Charles Edward Fowler Jr., spouse of 70 years as of May 28th. Children Janie Fowler Wolfenbarger (Marvin), Douglas Fowler (Cathryn Bay-Fowler), and Andrea Fowler O’Neal (Keith). Grandchildren Aaron Wolfenbarger, Nathan Wolfenbarger (Kristen), Lauren Bay Meyer, Hannah Bay Musick, Caitlin Bay Puhl, Brendan O’Neal, Teryn O’Neal, and Zaira O’Neal. Great grandchildren Jackson and Eve Wolfenbarger, Paul and Asher Wolfenbarger, Jackson, Benjamin and Elliot Meyer, and Max and Bodi Musick. Brother James Clyde Lane Jr. (Edith) and nieces Cindy, Kyna, and Nicole ‘Nikki’. Sister Marylee Lane Price (Ray) and children Holly, Heather, and Nathan. Nephew and nieces Dennis Fowler, Debbie (Fowler) Crocker, Shirley Steadman Elder, and Margaret Steadman Tackett.

There will be a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11:00AM with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating. Betty requested no flowers but please make a donation to the South Clinton Baptist Church Women on Missions, 1000 Clinch Avenue Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com