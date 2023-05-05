Benefit Spaghetti Dinner & Auction May 13th

The community is invited to come out and show its support to a young man as he recovers from injuries sustained in a firearms-related accident with a Spaghetti Dinner & Auction next weekend in Clinton.

Anderson County EMS invites you to join them on Saturday, May 13th from 5 to 8 pm at Second Baptist Church at 777 Public Safety Lane in Clinton to support Greyson Byrge on his long road to recovery.

A full spaghetti dinner will cost $10 per person and there will be an auction, with all proceeds going to Greyson and his family to cover medical costs.

Again, that’s Saturday, May 13th from 5 to 8 pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.