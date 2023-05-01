ASAP Youth Coalition urges sobriety during graduation season

ASAP of Anderson says that its Youth Ambassador Coalition (YAC), which is made up of students from Anderson County, Clinton and Oak Ridge High Schools, is encouraging other teenagers to be safe and sober this graduation. In Anderson County, many high school seniors are excited to begin the next exciting chapters in their lives after graduation, and ASAP reminds everyone that while this accomplishment calls for a celebration, it is important that drugs and alcohol are not a part of the festivities.

ASAP Ambassadors are posting on social media to encourage youth not to consume alcohol or other drugs on graduation night as a part of the “I AM ONE” campaign. They are also discouraging parents from social hosting, which is providing alcohol and/or allowing underage drinking. Informational fans will also be passed out at all three high schools’ graduations to inform parents and teens about the hazards of driving under the influence and about Tennessee’s Social Host Liability Law.

One third of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities occur between April and June, which is during graduation season.

In a press release, ASAP said it also wanted to remind everyone that the dangers of underage drinking go past the road. Drinking impairs decision making, which can lead to decisions that cause harm and increase the risk of falls, drowning and violence. It also can increase the risk of being a victim of sexual assault, sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration has created the “Talk. They Hear You” campaign to provide parents with interactive tools to help parents, caregivers, educators and communities to get informed, be prepared and take action to prevent underage drinking and other drug use.

For more information about the campaign, get other resources for parents and teens, or find out how your teen can join the ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or email Jarod@ASAPofAnderson.org.