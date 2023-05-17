Anderson County ranks 42nd for Child Well-Being

(TCCY press release/staff reports) The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released its County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee for 2023. The profiles include county-level measures on 52 indicators and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community. Each profile provides an analysis of the county’s strengths and challenges and policy recommendations to improve outcomes.

Though the profiles are released annually, the 2023 County Profiles in Child Well-Being use several new indicators in the county ranks, so they are not comparable to previous years’ ranks. Newly included are child care cost burden, severe housing cost burden, chronic absenteeism, food insecurity, the percent of children in single parent families and the number of victims of abuse or neglect.

Data is primarily from 2021 and 2022. Some indicators show substantial volatility year to year, especially in rural counties with fewer people where small changes in actual numbers of events can cause large changes in rates, though reducing that variability was one of the goals of changing some of the indicators.

Key indicators include:

Statewide 18.4 percent of children were living in poverty in 2021. The lowest percentage was in Williamson County (3.9 percent) and the highest percentage was in Hancock County (42.6 percent).

Child care cost burden, defined as child care costs for a household with two children as a percent of median household income, is 23.9 percent in Tennessee. The county with the highest child care cost burden is Lake at 40.1 percent and the lowest is Williamson at 11.9 percent.

Across Tennessee 6.0 percent of children were uninsured in 2020, an increase from 2019. The lowest rate was 4.1 percent in Sullivan County. The highest was in Pickett County, where they experienced an increase from 6.9 percent in 2019 to 10.1 percent in 2020.

Tennessee’s rate of children who were victims of abuse or neglect was 10.2 per 1,000 in 2021. Clay County had the highest rate at 33.9 and Moore County had the lowest at 0.8 per 1,000.

Overall, Anderson County ranked 42nd in child well-being, putting it in the top half of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

According to information from the TCCY, Anderson County’s strongest indicator was in the percentage of children without health insurance, where it ranked 11th, and the study’s authors also say the county performed well in the percent of students who scored either “On Track” or “Mastered” in TCAP Reading assessments at 37%.

According to the Commission, Anderson County’s biggest challenge is the percent of babies born at a low weight, where it ranks 73rd in the state. Another challenge lies in what the study calls “Severe housing cost burden,” defined as the percent of households where 50% or more of the income is spent on housing. That definition fits 10.7% of Anderson County households, which places it at 71st in the state.

The report’s authors offer these policy, practice, or program options to address those two specific shortfalls.

Babies are born at a low birthweight either because they are born too early or they did not grow as much as they should. Ensuring women of childbearing age have access to treatment for chronic physical and mental health and substance abuse conditions creates an environment for healthy pregnancies. While the state has not expanded TennCare to close some of these access gaps, improving outreach to ensure those who do qualify are aware of those benefits, as well as others such as SNAP, WIC and TANF, contributes to general good health prior to pregnancy. Once a woman is pregnant, access to regular prenatal care is key. Preexisting risks are properly managed and unexpected complications are found and treated early when pregnant women receive regular care. Community-based doulas have been shown to improve health outcomes for babies, including reducing the number of babies born at a low birthweight.

Pro-active housing policy that helps ensure affordable housing is available for people to live where they work can improve negative outcomes related to high housing costs. These policies might include approving more apartment construction and allowing rental of accessory dwelling units, creating a standard zoning approval process and applying for affordable housing trust fund competitive grants. Improving ease of usage and communication with landlords and renters using Housing Choice Vouchers can increase the number of landlords willing to accept vouchers.

Other areas where Anderson County could see improvements include reducing the number of children who are victims of abuse and neglect (71st at 17.5%), reducing the number of chronically absent students (61st at 19.2%), and reducing the childcare cost burden for local families.

As we said the overall ranking for Anderson County was 42nd. There are four main sets of indicators with three individual components each. Anderson County ranked 53rd in Economic Well Being, 34th in Health, 65th in Family & Community, and its best ranking came in Education, where it ranked 24th.

You can read much more from the TCCY and find a link to the full county-by-county breakdown on our website.

Comparing data across counties provides a glimpse into the varying needs of each county and the considerably different experience, access to resources and supports a child may have in one county compared to another. Comparing the strongest performing counties to those facing the greatest challenges shows differences that are often more than a factor of 10. A child in the lowest performing county is half as likely to be proficient in TCAP Reading than the state average. A child in Perry County is almost 10 times as likely to be chronically absent from school than a child in Blount. In the five counties with the highest rates of abuse or neglect, we see rates of greater than 28 per 1,000.

Though some counties perform better in comparison to the others in child care cost burden, this indicator is a major challenge for all of Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines affordable child care as 7 percent of a household’s income. With a state average of 23.9 percent, and the best performing county at 11.9 percent, affordability is a challenge for every county in Tennessee.

“As an agency, we are always working to improve the well-being of children, youth and families across the state,” said Richard Kennedy executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth. “These county profiles always serve as a reminder that the experience, opportunities, and access to positive outcomes can look vastly different for each child in Tennessee.”

The counties ranked in the top 10 are Williamson, Wilson, Sumner, Rutherford, Blount, Moore, Weakley, Cheatham, Smith and Decatur. The counties with the greatest opportunities for improvement are Lake, Haywood, Shelby, Hancock, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Madison, Davidson, Campbell and Grainger.