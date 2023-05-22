Anderson County announces Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Director of Veterans Services for Anderson County would like to invite everyone to Anderson County’s 15th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program, scheduled for Monday, May 29th at 10 am, rain or shine, at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.

There will be a brief ceremony that will include a wreath laying, a Rifle Salute and the playing of “Taps.”

The program will include speeches from Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, Tennessee District 33 State Representative John Ragan, USAF(Ret.) and Keynote Speaker Zach Farrar, USMC, Vice-President for Trusts with Regions Bank.

The program will pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day. As the announcement of this year’s event points out, “the day itself is sacred and veterans need no reminder of that reason, but what about the general public, and more importantly the next generations?”

It is requested that everyone remember and show their support of our military past, present and future.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

This week (May 20-26) is National Safe Boating Week

(TWRA) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is once again an active participant in National Safe …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.